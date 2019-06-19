Vivendi not rushing Universal Music sale - Bloomberg

Vivendi (VIVHY -0.4% ) is "not in a hurry" to wrap up a sale of Universal Music Group, its chairman says.

The company's "very confident" in finding the right partner for the music giant by the end of the year, Yannick Bollore tells Bloomberg.

He doesn't yet see a slowdown in investment between U.S. and Chinese ad markets amid the trade conflict, but still hopes the conflict is resolved this year.

In advertising, Bollore tells Bloomberg that the company's Havas agency is growing quickly in Asia, particularly in China and India, and says it's typically doing 5-12 acquisitions per year with agencies still in demand as buyout targets.