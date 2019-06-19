Canopy Growth CEO puts emphasis on growth

When the U.S. straightens out its cannabis regulations on a federal level, Canopy Growth (CGC +1.6% ) is ready, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

Canopy doesn't operate in the U.S. marijuana market, which is why it can list on the New York Stock Exchange; the NYSE won't list companies that violate federal law.

But it's poised to do so. It has won a New York state license to process and produce hemp -- a strain of cannabis grown for fiber and seeds rich in cannabidiol and contains trace amounts of THC, the intoxicating component of cannabis.

It will invest up to $150M in a production facility in the small town of Kirkwood, NY, on the state's southern border.

It's also agreed to buy Acreage Holdings, a U.S. cannabis operator in an deal valued at over $3B when marijuana is legally permissible federally.

Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton is determined to build such a big presence as the market leader that it will be "difficult to see who's behind us because they're so far behind," he said.

And the company is acquiring the expertise it needs to be the biggest in producing cannabis. A lot of things -- mold, fungus, pests -- can kill a crop. Canopy has never had a crop failure, it says.