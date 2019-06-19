Rio Tinto's iron ore guidance cut offsets Vale mine restart, analysts say

Vale's (VALE -0.3% ) court approval to revive operations at its Brucutu mine will add supply to a tight iron ore market, but Rio Tinto's (RIO -4.3% ) production guidance cut likely will keep supporting prices in the short term, analysts say.

BMO analyst Edward Sterck says the Brucutu restart will bring 5.4M mt of production forward this year but sees Rio's guidance cut keeping tensions on the iron ore market.

Goldman Sachs says Vale's announcement is marginal in terms of supply expectations, while Rio's cut will add further tightness to the market and support iron ore prices.

RBC analyst Tyler Broda writes the two announcements are negative for Rio and likely will stall sentiment for the stock.

Morgan Stanley says Rio's guidance cut is a small negative for the company, with -2.5% impact on 2019 EBITDA, while Vale should outperform other iron ore names, at least in the short term.