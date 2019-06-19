Shopify +1.6% on Unite conference launches

Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) Unite conference is happening today with a slate of new announcements:

Early access launches for the Shopify Fulfillment Network, which provides U.S. merchants with a network of distribution fulfillment centers.

The company updates Shopify Plus and Shopify POS to make the selling process easier. Sellers can display products in video and 3D models, use a new online store design tool to customize the e-commerce look, and partners can add subscription payment solutions directly to the checkout.

For developers, Shopify will share its most popular libraries in GraphQL. There's also the Shopify App Bridge consolidated tool for embedding apps directly into Shopify.