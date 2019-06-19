Canopy Growth Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -C$0.32 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$93.4M (+309.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, cgc has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.

