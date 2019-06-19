Kroger Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $37.27B (-0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kr has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.

