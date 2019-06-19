Commercial Metals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+48.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (+33.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cmc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.