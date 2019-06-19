Darden Restaurants Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (+24.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.24B (+5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dri has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 6 downward.