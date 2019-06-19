Vanguard cuts fees on active funds in U.K.

Vanguard, known for triggering a price war when it brought passive investment products to the U.K. nine years ago, is now cutting fees for its U.K active fund products, as well.

Out of the five active funds the group has available in the U.K., fees on four of them are being cut.

The annual charge on the Vanguard Global Equity, Vanguard Global Equity Income, and the Vanguard Global Balanced funds is being cut to 0.48% from 0.6%; the charge on the Vanguard Global Emerging Markets funds was cut by 2 basis points to 0.78%.

Tickers for Vanguard competitors: BLK, STT,WETF