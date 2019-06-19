Red Hat Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $931.58M (+14.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rht has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.