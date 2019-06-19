PG&E, Edison move up as Citi sees California pushing for wildfire fix

PG&E (PCG +8% ) powers higher as Citi analyst Praful Mehta says California Gov. Newsom's administration is "pushing into high gear" to get legislation passed that would address utilities' exposure to wildfire liabilities.

Newsom had set a July 12 deadline for action, and while lawmakers may miss it, the administration "has not given up on this target yet," Mehta writes, citing conversations with legislators, PG&E management and legal advisors.

Edison International (EIX +1.6% ) also is higher following the Citi report.

Late yesterday, PG&E said it reached a $1B settlement with local government agencies that were harmed by wildfires caused by its equipment.