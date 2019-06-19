Korn/Ferry Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Korn/Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $496.76M (+4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kfy has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.