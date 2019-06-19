Shipping execs see momentum as IMO 2020 adopted, macro climate clears

The long-term outlook from panel of crude oil executives at the Marine Money shipping conference is positive despite short-term headwinds.

The panel consisting of execs from DHT Holdings (DHT +1% ), Euronav (EURN +0.9% ) and Teekay Tankers (TNK +3% ) sees momentum after the IMO 2020 framework is adopted and the macro climate becomes clearer.

Another panel ruminates on what a bull market looks like after shipping investors have been "exterminated" - a weak market is said to refocus management, providing an opportunity to deploy capital and focus on long-term cash break-even.

Panel member J Mintzmyer says the sector is in the deep value part of the cycle, with growth investors and income investors looking elsewhere.

Other relevant tickers include TK, TGP, NAT, DSX, DRYS, EGLE, GLBS, NM, NMM, SB, SALT, SBLK, GNK, FRO, GOGL, SHIP, SFL, KNOP, TNP, STNG, HMLP, KEX, GLNG, GLOG, GLOP, NVGS, MATX, CMRE, INSW

