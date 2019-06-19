Phillips 66 to enter offshore oil export race - Reuters

Phillips 66 (PSX +0.5% ) is proposing a new deepwater crude export terminal off the U.S. Gulf Coast, challenging at least eight other projects aiming to send U.S. shale oil to world markets, Reuters reports.

PSX has applied for federal and state permits to build the Bluewater Texas Terminal near Corpus Christi, according to a document viewed by Reuters.

The port would provide an outlet for oil coming from recently proposed Liberty and Red Oak pipeline joint ventures that start in early 2021; PSX will operate the $1.6B Liberty pipeline and help finance the $2.5B Red Oak pipeline.