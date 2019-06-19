Gran Tierra Energy says production stymied by recent shut-ins

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE -16.4% ) sinks to multi-year lows after saying it is addressing certain temporary operational challenges that have hurt production, which it sees as representing a short-term "deferral of production" rather than a loss of reserves.

GTE reports production decreased starting in late May after it shut-in two oil producers and took two other producers offline at Acordionero due to electric submersible pump failures, and production was halted at Suroriente and PUT-7 due to local farmer blockades in protest against Colombia's government.

GTE says the shut-ins significantly slowed the pace of production vs. results earlier in the quarter; through May 23, the company had expected production to meet its previously published full-year guidance, but it now expects to revise guidance once the impact of the blockades and the startup of the Acordionero projects can be fully assessed.