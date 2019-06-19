Fed holds policy steady; stocks gain

As widely expected, the FOMC keeps the Fed Funds rate steady at 2.25%-2.50%.

The Fed removes "patient" from its statement and adds that uncertainties around the economic outlook have increased.

"The Committee continues to view sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective as the most likely outcomes," the statement said.

Echoing Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments made on June 4, the FOMC says it "will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2% objective."

As for projections, the Fed dot-plot reduces expected rates with the median rate at 2.4% for 2019 vs. the prior range of 2.4%-2.9% in March; 2.1%-2.6% in 2020 vs. 2.6%-3.1% prior; and 2.4%-2.6% for 2021 vs. 2.6%-3.1% prior.

By the end of 2019, seven members of the FOMC see 2 cuts, one sees one cut and eight expect rates to be unchanged; one still sees a rate hike.

No members see more than two rate cuts through the end of 2021.

The S&P 500 moves up, rising 0.2%, the Dow up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq +0.2%.

10-year Treasury yield, up earlier today, falls 1 basis point to 2.05%.(TLT -0.1% ), (TBT +0.5% ).

Watch press conference at 2:30 PM ET.