Trump EPA takes big step in rolling back regulation of greenhouse gases

In one of the most significant steps yet by the Trump administration to roll back Obama-era climate policy, the Environmental Protection Agency releases its much-anticipated final rule gutting Pres. Obama's signature Clean Power Plan for cutting carbon emissions from coal plants to combat climate change.

The Trump administration plan, known as the Affordable Clean Energy rule, is a more modest effort intended to encourage efficiency upgrades at coal plants to help them exist longer and emit less pollution.

Unlike the Clean Power Plan, the new EPA plan does not set a specific target for the power sector to reduce carbon emissions, giving states the authority to write their own plans for reducing pollution at individual plants.

Environmentalists and Democrat-run states are sure to sue over the new rule, setting up potential legal wrangling that could last years.

