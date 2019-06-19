Financials  | On the Move

Homebuilders slide before Fed's interest rate decision

About: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Ahead of the FOMC's decision on interest rates, homebuilders are among the biggest decliners.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSE:ITBfalls 2.1%, its biggest one-day percentage decline since April 25, less than a half hour before the Fed announcement.

The decline also comes a day after Raymond James cutLennar (LEN -1.9%) to market perform and KB Home Home (KBH -3.3%) to underperform.

D.R. Horton (DHI -3.4%), PulteGroup (PHM -3.5%), Toll Brothers (TOL -2.9%), and NVR (NVR -2.2%) all slide.

ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, HOMZ

