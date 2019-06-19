WPP reiterates guidance, claims progress on Kantar stake sale

Recapping its annual meeting, WPP (WPP +1% ) has reaffirmed its fiscal year guidance and said it's making progress with a sale of majority control of its Kantar unit.

It's keeping 2019 targets for comparable revenue (less pass-through costs) declining 1.5%-2%, "with stronger headwinds in the first half, due to client assignment losses in the latter part of 2018."

And it expects headline operating margin down about 1 point on a constant currency basis.

In medium-term targets (by end of 2021), it's guiding to organic growth in line with its peers, headline operating margin of at least 15% and free cash flow conversion of 80-90%.

"The previously announced process for the sale of a majority stake in Kantar is progressing in line with our expectations," the company says.