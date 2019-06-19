GlaxoSmithKline selling consumer portfolios, raising $1.3B

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +1.3% ) starts selling some consumer health brands in its bid to raise about $1.26B before spinning off the consumer business.

Earlier this week, GSK sent out information packages for two portfolios containing Latin America drugs and Physiogel skin care products, according to Reuters sources.

A third, higher-priced portfolio with European drugs will be sent out after the summer ends and already has PE firm interest.

Investment bank Greenhill is marketing the portfolios to separate bidders.

GSK plans to fold its remaining consumer health business into a JV with Pfizer later this year.