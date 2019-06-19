Chico's weakening financial performance prompts lower offer from Sycamore

Sycamore Partners cuts its takeover offer for Chico's FAS (CHS +2.6% ) to $3.00/share in cash, the second time this year the P-E firm has lowered its bid for the company.

Since Chico's rejected an offer from Sycamore for $3.50/share last month, the company reported a drop in quarterly cash flow and cut its earnings guidance for the year.

"Your most recent full-year guidance requires a significant improvement in performance trends and an increase in EBITDA of $10 million, or 25%, in the second half of the year," Sycamore wrote in a letter to CHS Chairman David Walker.