Mortgage REITs gain as Fed tips path to rate cut

The FOMC minutes ago held policy steady, but the vote wasn't unanimous, with St. Louis' Jim Bullard voting for a rate cut today.

Bullard apparently will get his wish in July as the committee removed "patient" from its policy statement, and the "dots" indicate sharply lower rate expectations going forward.

That's good news for the mREITS (REM +0.4% ), which have been under pressure for several months thanks to the inverting, and now inverted yield curve.

Annaly Capital (NLY +1.2% ), AGNC Investment (AGNC +0.7% ), New Residential (NRZ +0.1% ), New York Mortgage (NYMT +1% ), and Western Asset (WMC +0.6% ) have all moved higher since the results of the FOMC meeting were released.

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT