Discovery, fuboTV sign carriage deal

Discovery (DISCA +2.7% ) has signed a multi-year carriage deal that will bring 13 networks to fuboTV's live TV streaming service.

The two had a previous relationship that began with Scripps Networks Interactive (before its acquisition by Discovery) and included carriage of five networks.

Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and MotorTrend will be available on fuboTV’s base package. HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel were already available on the service.

And an expanded suite of Discovery networks will be added to fuboTV's Extra add-on package, which is available at $5.99/month.

The deal includes a library of on-demand Discovery content, bringing fuboTV's library to more than 60,000 movies/TV episodes per month.