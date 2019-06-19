Barrick CEO's Acacia comments not a 'no-increase statement'

Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.7% ) says comments by CEO Mark Bristow that he would not discuss a higher buyout offer for the company's Acacia Mining unit should not be considered a "no-increase statement" as defined by the U.K. Takeover Code.

The comments addressed pending discussions with minority shareholders of Acacia over Barrick's proposal to offer 0.153 Barrick shares for each Acacia share.

Bristow also said Barrick's proposed offer was "more than fair" and that the company would engage with Acacia's board and minority shareholders to win them over.