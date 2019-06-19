Case for monetary accommodation rises, Powell says

In the weeks since the Fed's last monetary policy meeting, "cross-currents have re-emerged," said Fed Chair Jerome Powell at his press conference after the FOMC meeting.

As a result, "many on FOMC see a better case for more accommodation," Powell said.

He cited the potential for weaker global growth and uncertainties regarding trade negotiations.

However, on the positive side, "Consumption has bounced back" and "many labor market indicators remain strong," he said.

About leveraged lending at banks, we see exposure much less than before the crisis. That's in a good place. We never say mission-accomplished on that."

3:15 PM: Press conference ends.

3: 12 PM: "We haven't seen real signals that we're at maximum employment," Powell said. Tightening, yes, but hasn't seen wages rising the way you would expect at maximum employment.

3:10 PM: With the leveraged-loan risk transferred to market-based vehicles, "we have a good sense of domestically where that paper is," but not so much internationally. "There's still macroeconomic risk," but it's not as much a financial stability risk.

3:05 PM: Powell said he thinks there's "a long way to go" before digital currencies replace central bank currencies, and Facebook's Libra is "something we're looking at." Financial technologies are something the Fed talks to industry executives about.

2:57 PM:There wasn't much support for a rate cut today. "It would be better to see more [data] before moving," he said.

"The baseline outlook has been a good one -- consumer spending rebounding, a tight labor market, rising wages, high confidence -- 70% of the economy is solid," Powell said.

2:53 PM: Asked about the strong dollar and it's effect on global competitiveness, "we don't comment on the level of the dollar," Powell says, noting that the U.S. Treasury is responsible for the currency.

2:50 PM: On inflation, Powell said he's been concerned about it for some time. "We need to be strong on 2% inflation," he said. "We don't want to be seen as weak on inflation, and I don't believe we are."

2:44 PM: Regarding reports that President Trump sought to demote Powell as Fed chair, Powell says, "The law is clear that I have a four-year terms and I intend to serve it."

