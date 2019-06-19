SunPower downgraded at Raymond James after rally but keeps climbing

SunPower (SPWR +2.7% ) extends yesterday's 22% surge even after Raymond James downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform, citing a "lofty enough" valuation.

Ray Jay analyst Pavel Molchanov says SPWR has a "solid position due to its status as an integrated player" but believes the valuation after the stock's 104% YTD increase appropriately reflects the company's growth prospects.

SPWR and many other solar names surged yesterday after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to Buy, saying the company will benefit from a California law that will require a solar system in new homes built in the state that are three floors or less.

SPWR's current average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating also is Neutral.