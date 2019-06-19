First Quantum downgraded at J.P. Morgan on operational risks

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF -4.2% ) falls after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a C$11 price target, cut from C$14, citing caution on operational and geopolitical risks from two of the miner's largest exposures, Zambia and Panama.

After "a poor rainy season and overdrawing of the Kariba reservoir, power constraints remain acute in Zambia," JPM analyst Patrick Jones writes, also noting the Zesco state utility indicated reservoir levels also are low at the second and third largest hydro dams in the country.

Jones says power cuts at the First Quantum mines could be possible in H2, which could lead to operational disruptions.

Zambia copper production accounts for ~65% of the company's 2019 estimated output, Jones says, adding a 10% cut to its Zambian copper production would hurt group EBITDA by 6%.

