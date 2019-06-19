Telenor loses split decision on administrative fine

Telenor (TELNY -1.3% ) says it's received a conclusion from Norway's Competition Complaint Board, which in a split decision has upheld a fine imposed by the Norwegian Competition Authority.

"We are disappointed not to have been heard, but we note that the minority finds the agreement to be legal," says CEO Petter-Børre Furberg.

The company has three months to issue a writ in a court of appeal and "We will now thoroughly review the Competition Complaint Board’s decision,” Furberg says.

The NCA claimed Telenor used its wholesale pricing model to restrict competition in the market between 2010 and 2014, and a year ago imposed a fine of 788M kroner (about $90.5M).