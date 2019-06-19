Pfizer issuer default rating may be cut by Fitch

Pfizer (PFE +1% ) credit ratings are placed on watch negative by Fitch.

The drugmaker's leverage, which is already stressed for Pfizer's current A+ rating, is likely to increase as a result of its Array Biopharma acquisition, Fitch said.

"The company continues to demonstrate little appetite for reducing leverage, despite the more tax-efficient access to its international cash generation provided by 2017 tax reform," Fitch said.

Anticipates that a one-notch downgrade of long-term issuer default rating to A is likely.

Previously: Pfizer to acquire Array Biopharma (June 17)