Merck's animal health medicine M&A interest moving the sector

Merck's (MRK +1.1% ) reported interest in small and medium-sized deals in animal health medicine, among other areas, appears to be driving gains for some names in the space: HSKA +3% , TRUP +3% , PETQ +2.3% , PETX +1.3% , ELAN +1% .

MRK is seeking more transactions aimed at expanding its portfolio of cancer treatments beyond the company’s top-selling product Keytruda, according to WSJ.

A fair amount of M&A activity has been happening recently in the group, with ELAN set to acquire PETX and PETQ ready to buy Perrigo Animal Health, and pet insurance providers Pets Best and Embrace Pet Insurance were purchased.