Synalloy down 11% after reducing FY19 guidance

Synalloy (SYNL -11% ) announced reduced guidance for FY19.

Net sales expected to total $329M, down from the previous forecast of $340M.

Adj. EBITDA is estimated at $22M, prior 30M. Adj. EBITDA reflects inventory price change losses and negative manufacturing variances that are projected to total approximately $5M.

The reduced guidance is primarily due to; average selling prices for welded stainless steel pipe down ~15% from last year, pressuring contribution margins by about 9%; Average selling prices for galvanized tube also down from the prior year; and heavy wall, seamless carbon tube volume at Houston distribution center is running about 33% behind last year.