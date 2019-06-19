Mortgage refinancings poised to increase, analysts forecast

Mortgage-backed security investors face higher prepayment rates by the end of the summer as the rate rally trickles down to borrowers, Bloomberg reports.

JPMorgan MBS strategists expect prepayments in June to be flat or even slightly down due to fewer days in the month vs. May; come August, though, prepayments should be ~20% higher than current levels, they wrote in a recent report.

Meanwhile, Bank of America's MBS analysts expect a 10% decline in conventional speeds in June led by 2018 vintages, and also factoring in the two fewer days in the month. BofA also sees increased speeds in July.

Specifically 2018 and 2019 vintage 30-year 3.5% and 4% coupons have the most risk for prepayment, as borrowers with high FICO scores and large loan sizes generally respond quicker to lower rates.

Nomura MBS strategists see Fannie Mae 30-year 3.5% and 4% coupon speeds dropping in June, but rebounding 18% and 17% from current levels by the end of August, likely driven by 2018 and 2019 vintages.

