Q2 seen as the year's weakest quarter for Olin, SunTrust says

Olin (OLN -5.8% ) plunges after SunTrust says Q2 likely will be the weakest quarter of the year for the company's epoxy segment due to soft Chinese demand from trade uncertainty, although pricing should recover in H2 as domestic and export demand improve.

SunTrust analyst James Sheehan expects Q2 will mark the low point of the epoxy pricing cycle, improving in H2, which will support upside for OLN.

Bloomberg Intelligence's Christopher Perrella recently said OLN's 2019 flat EBITDA guidance of $1.27B remains a risk for at least a year as the company faces softer caustic soda and epoxy resin pricing vs. a year ago, despite a seasonal uptick in demand.