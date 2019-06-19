American Outdoor +8.8% as revenues beat high estimates

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) is up 8.8% postmarket after it topped profit expectations again and posted Q4 revenues that beat high estimates.

Net sales grew 2.2% overall, and gross margin rose to 36.1% from a year-ago 33.4%.

On an adjusted basis, net income rose to $14.2M from $13.3M. EBITDAS fell slightly to $31.9M.

The Firearms segment that makes up three-quarters of sales grew 6.3% Y/Y. Outdoor Products & Accessories grew 3.3%.

In Firearms, "while consumer demand remained weak throughout fiscal 2019, as indicated by Adjusted NICS background checks which were down 8.8% year over year, our units shipped into the sporting goods channel increased 4.2%." The company introduced 106 new firarm SKUs.

Cash was about $41M against $115.4M in net borrowings (the company notes net borrowings have dropped nearly $100M in less than two years).

For Q1, it's guiding to net sales of $120M-$130M and EPS of $0.03-$0.07. For the coming fiscal year, it's forecasting net sales of $630M-$650M and EPS of $0.76-$0.84.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Previously: American Outdoor Brands EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Jun. 19 2019)

Press release