Mondelez snaps up stake in refrigerated protein snack maker

Mondelēz International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) agrees to acquire a majority stake in Perfect Snacks, which makes refrigerated snacks and nutrition bars including the Original Refrigerated Protein Bar and organic, non-GMO, nut-butter-based protein bars and bites.
Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close later this summer, weren't disclosed.
Mondelēz plans to operate Perfect Snacks as a separate business to nurture its entrepreneurial spirit, while providing resources to help accelerate growth.
The acquisition adds to the company's portfolio of brands, including Oreo, Cadbury, Milka, and belVita.
