Stocks keep climbing as Fed opens door for rate cut

Stocks rose for the third straight session after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged but hinted it could ease policy in the months ahead.

While not saying outright that a cut was ahead this year, the Fed dropped the word "patient" from its statement and said it would "act as appropriate" to sustain the economy.

The Fed's interest rate projections also showed close to half the FOMC members anticipated two rate cuts this year.

U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply after the release of the directive and continued lower during Fed Chair Powell's follow-up press conference; the two-year yield finished 9 bps lower at 1.75% after touching 1.90% at its high, and the 10-year yield fell 3 bps to 2.03% after an early high of 2.10%.

Most S&P sectors finished higher, led by the defensive-oriented health care (+1%), utilities (+0.8%) and real estate (+0.7%) sectors, while materials (-0.5%), energy (-0.2%) and financials (-0.2%) underperformed.

WTI crude oil settled -0.3% to $53.76/bbl.