Steelcase -10.5% as Q1 revenue growth trails expectations

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) has slid 10.5% after missing consensus on top and bottom lines and posting revenues that trailed low-end estimates in Q1.

Sales nearly grew in double digits based on a strong showing in Europe, Middle East and Africa; they were up 6% on an organic basis with broad growth.

Order growth of 15% supports a strong outlook for Q2, Steelcase says.

Operating income rose 18% in Q1, to $27.6M (3.3% of revenue). Gross margin fell 30 basis points to 31.3% amid higher sales costs in the Americas.

Revenue by geography: Americas, $576.3M (up 7.6%); EMEA, $161.3M (up 17.4%); Other, $86.7M (up 7.3%).

It's guiding to Q2 revenue of $970M-$995M (above expectations for $945.9M) and EPS of $0.41-$0.45 (vs. consensus for $0.41).

It's reaffirming full-year targets for revenue growth of 5.5%-9.5% and EPS of $1.20-$1.35 (vs. consensus for $1.29).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

