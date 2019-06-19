Papa John's raises franchise investments by $80M

Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) says it is boosting investment in marketing and brand support for its U.S. franchisees.

The company will invest an additional $80M into "the long-term strength of its brand and domestic franchisees" starting in Q3 of fiscal 2019.

It will make "significant, additional contributions to the National Marketing Fund to amplify the brand’s differentiated position" and activate new ambassador Shaquille O’Neal.

The company will also extend financial assistance via lower royalties, royalty-based service incentives, and targeted relief.

The program has the support of Papa John's elected Franchise Advisory Council.