PREIT finds finds lead replacement for Sears at Dartmouth Mall

Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) signs Burlington Stores as the lead replacement for Sears at Dartmouth Mall in North Dartmouth, MA.

PREIT is in talks with other large-format retailers to complement Burlington.

The off-price retailer is expected to open in spring 2020, occupying 43,000 square feet.

As part of the reconfiguration and recapture of the Sears space, PREIT expects to add up to seven freestanding dining and retail establishments totaling ~35,000 square feet.

The REIT says Dartmouth Mall continues to be a strong performer with sales per square foot at $522 and occupancy of 98.3% as of March 31, 2019.