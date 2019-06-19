J. Jill +3.2% after CEO buys 60,000 shares

J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) is up again, +3.2% postmarket, following disclosure of an insider purchase, this time by its CEO/president.

Linda Heasley bought 60,245 shares at an average price of $1.65 on Monday, according to a Form 4 filing.

That leaves Heasley with beneficial ownership of 210,195.63 shares.

TowerBrook Investors, a 10% owner, also noted a purchase of 170,682 shares at an average price of $1.6972.

Shares moved up after hours yesterday following a disclosure that James Scully bought more than $220,000 worth of stock.