Innovative Industrial amends lease with Green Peak to expand site

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) amends the lease with Green Peak Industries for a Dimondale, MI, property, making available an additional $18M in funding for additional expansion of their cannabis cultivation and processing facilities at the site.

The lease amendment also adjusted the base rent under the lease to take into account the additional available funding and extended the term of the lease agreement.

Assuming full payment of the additional funding, IIP’s total investment in the property will be $31.0M.

IIP originally acquired the property and entered into a long-term lease with Green Peak in August 2018 in mid-development.

The 56,000-square-foot industrial building, utilized by Green Peak for its state-licensed cannabis cultivation and processing activities, was completed earlier this year.

With the additional funding, Green Peak expects to develop an additional 55,000 square feet of industrial space to augment its operations.