American Software +1% on mixed Q4 results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) reports mixed Q4 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue.

Segment sales: Subscription fees $3.8M (+47% Y/Y); License fees $1.7M (-42%); Professional services $9.92M (-23%) and Maintenance $10.83M (-1%).

EBITDA of $3.1M (-27% Y/Y); Adjusted EBITDA $3.5M (-23%).

“We are pleased with our 58% growth in Subscription Fees and 36% increase in Cloud Services Annual Contract Value as these key performance indicators continue to underscore our measured transition to a cloud-first business model for the 2019 fiscal year,” said Allan Dow, president of American Software.

Previously: American Software EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (June 19)