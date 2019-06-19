Waddell & Reed to outsources some internal transfer agency operations

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) plans to outsource transactional processing operations of its internal transfer agency to SS&C Asset Manager Solutions, a process expected to conclude by the end of the year.

The company’s client call center is not impacted by the move and will remain in place.

Savings generated from this move will help to reduce expenses to mutual fund shareholders. It will also simplify the organizational structure and better position the organization to achieve its long-term strategic objectives.

Waddell & Reed also announced that Chief Operating Officer Brent Bloss's role will expand to oversee all company operations.

Ben Clouse, CFO, will continue to add the finance function and add responsibilities for mutual fund accounting and procurement.