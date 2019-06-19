Canada to probe 250K GM pickups, SUVs over brake performance

Canada's auto safety regulator opens an investigation into braking issues in nearly 250K General Motors (NYSE:GM) full-size pickups and SUVs, after U.S. officials launched a similar probe last year.

Transport Canada says its probe will cover 2015-17 model year vehicles including the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon as well as 2014-17 Chevrolet Silverado LD and GMC Sierra LD vehicles.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last November began looking into 2.73M U.S. 2014-16 model year SUVs and pickups after receiving 487 reports of hard brake pedal effort attributed to deterioration of the engine-driven brake assist vacuum pump.