GasLog's Livanos delivers lively fireside chat at Marine Money

Liquefied natural gas should grow even more important as the environmental-friendly push continues, with the industry doubling by 2029, GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Chairman Peter Livanos said today at the Marine Money shipping conference.

The Chairman said he would like to see higher charter rates but also notes that shorter charters (at lower rates) also correspond to lower newbuilding costs, so there is an offset.

Livanos said GLOG dropped out of the "Cool Pool" carrier agreement with Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) because there is growing demand for longer charters but the company still has ships available on a spot basis.

In terms of attracting investors, Livanos said a simpler business model was better to aid analysts in making correct valuations.

