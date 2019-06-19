Deutsche Bank faces U.S. probe into money laundering lapses - NY Times

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) -1.5% after-hours following a New York Times report that federal authorities are investigating whether it complied with laws meant to stop money laundering and other crimes.

The criminal probe includes an examination of DB's handling of so-called suspicious activity reports that its employees prepared about potentially problematic deals, including some linked to Pres. Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to the report.

The investigation, which may include other banks, reportedly is one element of several separate but overlapping government examinations into how illicit funds flow through the U.S. financial system.