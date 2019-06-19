Senate hearing shows political risk for Facebook, Cowen says

The quickly set Senate Banking Committee hearing into Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) new currency project illustrates the heavy political risk now facing the company, Cowen says in a quick reaction.

The launch of Facebook's Libra is more than a year away, but that just puts "even more pressure on Facebook to perform well at this first hearing," writes analyst Jaret Seiberg. A poor performance "can make a difficult problem even more complicated," he says.

There's just one chance to frame the debate given heavy opposition, he says.

The firm has an Outperform rating on the stock with a $225 price target, implying 20% upside.

Sell-side analysts rate Facebook an Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.