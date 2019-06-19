Canopy Growth-Acreage combination OK'd by shareholders

Shareholders of both Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) and acquisition target Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) approve the proposed combination of the two cannabis companies.

In an update of its U.S. operations, CGC says it owns or contracts hemp operations in seven states, mostly in New York, and will cover more than 4K acres when at full capacity.

CGC says it is currently planting "a mixture of high-CBD varieties and high-fibre genetics that could supply the necessary raw material for large-scale, industrialized hemp-based products such as textiles, proteins and bioplastics."