BP-Shell's Atlantic LNG close to restarting after unplanned outage

Trinidad and Tobago's LNG producer Atlantic expects to resume operations "shortly" after the four-train liquefaction facility was shut down this week by a power outage.

The unplanned shutdown occurred as the consortium, headed by BP and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), is recovering from a three-year decline in production caused by a shortage of natural gas.

Separately, Shell Australia Chair Zoe Yujnovich says the company sees more opportunities for floating liquefied natural gas projects, but not necessarily like its $17B Prelude FLNG operation off Australia, which shipped its first cargo last week.

Pipeline costs, improving the FLNG technology and management of early and late-stage production at a field all would determine whether FLNG might be viable for other gas developments, Yujnovich tells the Credit Suisse Australia Energy Conference.