American is first U.S. airline to order new Airbus plane

American Airlines (AAL +2.1% ) confirms it agreed to order 50 of Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSY -1.1% ) longest-range, single aisle aircraft, making it the first major U.S. carrier to purchase the European planes since their debut Monday.

It's part of a strong rebound and vote of confidence in Airbus, a day after major customer IAG signed a letter of intent to buy 200 of Boeing's 737 MAX jets that have been grounded since March.

American says it will convert 30 of its orders for the smaller Airbus A321neo in favor of the longer-range model and order 20 additional A321XLRs.

"It costs a little bit more for these aircraft... [but they offer]... greater utility for us in the long run," AAL President Robert Isom says, highlighting opportunities for new routes, higher efficiency and less complexity among its fleet.

Since Airbus announced plans for the plane on Monday, the company has tallied eight orders for more than 160 XLRs, with Air Lease Corp. placing the initial order for 27 XLRs.

